Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
News

Fears for missing man

by JACOB MILEY
13th May 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old man missing from the Gold Coast.

David Barnes was last seen at Explorers Way, Worongary about 11pm Tuesday.

Police said he had not been seen or made contact since, and there were serious concerns for his safety as his disappearance was extremely out of character.

Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.
Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.

Mr Barnes is known to visit The Spit, Broadwater and Currumbin Valley areas, police said.

He could be travelling in a white 2011 Nissan X-Trail station wagon with Queensland Registration 592 TQA.

Police have described Mr Barnes as being caucasian, with a solid build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing grey trousers and a red cotton T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen David or his vehicle is urged to immediately to contact police.

Originally published as Fears for missing Gold Coast man

david barnes missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Putting our kids at risk:’ Mother to remain homeschooling

        premium_icon ‘Putting our kids at risk:’ Mother to remain homeschooling

        News WITH some Queensland students being able to return to school this week, one local parent has said she will remain home schooling her son Hudson who is in year one.

        Digital support sessions to help businesses make a comeback

        premium_icon Digital support sessions to help businesses make a comeback

        News Sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the current health crisis and...

        Increased funding to support struggling rural businesses

        premium_icon Increased funding to support struggling rural businesses

        News INCREASED funding for interest free loans will provide security to struggling small...

        Free consultations available for struggling business owners

        premium_icon Free consultations available for struggling business owners

        News Applications are open for the Business Recovery Planning Initiative.