Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The faces of Queensland's shocking road toll
News

Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are looking at fatigue as the possible cause of a single-vehicle crash that put two adults, a teen and a girl in hospital.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of their vehicle, veered off the Leichhardt Highway about 2am, before over correcting and flipping their car.

"We're looking at fatigue, but there could be a number of causes," he said.

A girl in her early teens suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries, while a young girl also sustained serious injuries.

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained serious shoulder, chest and leg injuries.

A fourth person had minor injuries.

Paramedics transported all four to the Goondiwindi Hospital where they were transferred to rescue choppers.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the teen and the girl went to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The police investigation continues.

 

Originally published as Fatigue possible cause of crash that put teen, child in hospital

crash leichhardt highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby business gives back to organisations hurt by COVID-19

        Premium Content Dalby business gives back to organisations hurt by COVID-19

        Business A WESTERN Downs business is leading a new community initiative to aid community organisations during the financial strain of coronavirus.

        Western Downs cotton communities receive funding boost

        Premium Content Western Downs cotton communities receive funding boost

        News COMMUNITY groups across the Western and Darlings downs will receive a $5,000 boost...

        Christmas movies to light up the Western Downs

        Premium Content Christmas movies to light up the Western Downs

        Council News CHRISTMAS movies will be played across six regional towns in the Western Downs to...

        REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

        Business THERE’S a new player in the agricultural machinery sector in the Western Downs...