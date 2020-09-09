Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
Crime

Father’s Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

by Kara Sonter
9th Sep 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men accused of killing a Deception Bay man in an alleged Father's Day shooting has been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court.

Two days were carved out for a committal hearing in Caboolture Magistrates Court this week for Zachary John Hall, 30, who has now been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court on one of count murder.

Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.
Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.

The circumstances surround the alleged murder of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, 35, who was shot in the chest on Father's Day 2018 after getting into an argument with a group of men in the front yard of his Deception Bay home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hall, of Scarborough, who was remanded in custody, was charged on September 5, 2018.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale, 28, is expected to face Caboolture Magistrates Court next month.

Originally published as Father's Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

court crime fathers day shooting murder zachary john hall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        Premium Content ‘SICK OF IT’: Police take aim at drunken louts

        News A YOUNG man with a skinful of grog thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

        Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Premium Content Alleged Western Downs drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Crime THE 38-year-old Miles man is facing a mammoth 45 charges, including 30 counts of...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll

        Violent Soho explain why they filmed video in St George

        Premium Content Violent Soho explain why they filmed video in St George

        News THE iconic, internationally renowned rock band turned to the southwest to film a...