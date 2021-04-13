Father, son face court over 800 marijuana plants bust

Terrence Eric Latimore (left) and his son Daniel Eric Latimore (right) faced Sarina Magistrates Court on April 12, 2021 on drug-related charges. Picture: Heidi Petith

A father and son duo are facing seven drug and weapon-related charges after police allegedly found 800 marijuana plants at an Isaac coast property.

Terrence Eric Latimore and his son Daniel Eric Latimore fronted Sarina Magistrates Court on Monday over the February 17 raid at an address along Schirmers Road in Ilbilbie.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the police search also found an ATV, quad bike, tools, generators, water pumps, water tanks and farming and gardening equipment which police alleged the Latimores used for tending the crop.

The court heard there was also a caravan used in possession of marijuana, unauthorised explosives, a shotgun and a rifle.

Mr Terrence Latimore, aged 65, was charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and four other drug charges.

His son, aged 40, was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and authority required to possess explosives.

The case was adjourned for both men until May 10 with bail enlarged.

