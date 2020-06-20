Father-of-two commits fraud 18 times in six weeks

A YOUNG father of two stood before the Oakey Magistrate Court Friday morning after being charged with fraud 18 times over a six-week period.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tahana told the court how Brendan Terrance Colin Hawkins took his previous employer's credit card for his own benefit.

"The defendant had recently ceased employment with an earthmoving company and had not given back his fuel card," Snr Const Tahana said.

"Between the dates of October 20 and November 18, the defendant used a BP fuel card that for his own benefit and over the course of six weeks, the defendant spent a total of $1440.70 on unleaded fuel and food."

Hawkins' lawyer Michael McElhinney told the court that his client was seeking redemption has he believed he had been underpaid.

"My client is a 26-year-old man who has up to 12 work certificates making him heavily qualified for his job," Mr McElhinney said.

"My client believes that he should be paid close to $2000 a week when he was only getting around $900 a week.

"This angered him and he has obviously gone on to rectify that in his own way rather than speaking to his employer about it."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop shook her head as she heard the facts before ordering the father-of-two repay everything he had stolen.

"I don't know what you were thinking," Judge Mossop said.

"You have honestly destroyed your career in those six weeks, I hope it was worth it."

Hawkins pleaded guilty to 18 charges of fraud and one charge of stealing.

Hawkins was fined $1600 and ordered to re-compensate the victim $1440.70.

No conviction was recorded.