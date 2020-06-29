Father of three blows nearly three times over the limit

DRINK DRIVE: The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Lindsay Allan Combarngo was pulled over by police on Thursday, June 4, in Miles. Pic: Glenn Hampson

AN AFTERNOON on Great Northerns proved costly for a Miles father of three who relies on his licence to support his children aged six, eight, and nine.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Lindsay Allan Combarngo was pulled over by police on Thursday, June 4, in Miles.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana told the court Combarngo was pulled over at 7.55pm for a breath test which returned a reading over the middle alcohol limit of 0.144.

“The defendant told police that he had been drinking Great Northern beers before being intercepted by police, and that there was no emergency reason to be driving,” snr const Tahana said.

Solicitor Michael Corbin said Combarngo’s job working on the gas line would be affected if he lost his licence making it difficult for the father to support his children and asked Magistrate Cridland for a lenient sentence.

“Your honour he’s been suspended since the day of the offence, so he’s been off the road already for 21 days, that is my submission, should be something that your honour takes into consideration to determine the actual disqualification period that is going to affected his employment,” Mr Corbin said.

Magistrate Cridland said the penalty for the crime commented would usually be a loss of licence for seven months.

“I’ll take into account the matters raised by Mr Corbin.. and give you a slightly lessor disqualification period,” Magistrate Cridland said.

“You’re convicted and fined $750 referred to SPER, and disqualified from driving for five months.”

If Combarngo drives while his licence is suspended he could face jail time for up to 18 months.

Combarngo pleaded guilty to driving drunk on Thursday, June 25, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.