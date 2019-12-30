Father of six busted by undercover cop selling weed

BUSTED: An undercover police officer bought 2 grams of weed from Conway in 2018. Pic: Rapideye

A CHINCHILLA man and father of six has been caught out by an extensive undercover operation years after a cop bought 50 dollars’ worth of ‘ganja’ from his front door.

George Edward Conway pleaded guilty to one count of suppling a dangerous drug, and one count of contravening the direction or requirement of police - at Chinchilla Magistrates court Thursday, December 19.

The court heard that in February 2018 an undercover police officer bought two grams of weed off Conway.

“In February 2018… law enforcement participants known as LEPs that were operating in a covert manner met a number of persons and purchased various quantities of illicit drugs,” said Police Prosecutor Jodie Tehana.

“On the evening of Tuesday the sixth of February, the (undercover officer) attended the residence situated in Wood Street Chinchilla… the defendant and the LEP had a conversation in which the LEP indicated he wanted to purchase some ganja.

“The LEP purchased a 50 bag from the defendant handing him a 50 dollar note – the defendant removed a small clipsel bag from the larger bag and handed it to the LEP, the bag contained approximately two grams of cannabis.”

Senior Constable Jodie Tehana said Conway reported to the Chinchilla Police station in July this year in relation to selling the weed but he was less than forthcoming with information.

“He declined to be interviewed or answer questions and was subsequently issued a notice to appear,” she said.

The court heard that Conway has an extensive criminal history spanning 15 pages long, but no prior history relating to the selling of illegal drugs.

Defence lawyer Claire Graham said Conway accepts his criminal rap sheet but it’s indicative of his past extensive battle with drugs.

“He got clean five years ago, when he and his partner relocated in this area (From Charleville), and he has been on a (drug and alcohol program) ever since,” Graham said.

“He then went on to complete an adult apprentice trade and he’s now a qualified scaffolder… he’s working full time… it seems there has been a successful rehabilitation.’

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it is a serious offence committed by Conway but she can see he has turned his life around.

“I see there has been a change in you and in your behaviour - a change for the better, and I hope you continue to work, and I hope you continue to distance yourself from drugs,” Magistrate Mossop said.

Conway was sentenced to one-month imprisonment suspended for three months for the supply of a dangerous drug.

“You have one month of imprisonment hanging over your head for three months – if you are a law-abiding citizen it’s not going to affect you,” Magistrate Mossop said.

Conway was fined $150 for contravening a police order, and $50 in restitution to Queensland Police Service – both were referred to SPUR with a conviction recorded.