Crime

Father charged over baby son’s death

by Alexandria Utting
25th Jan 2020 10:36 AM
A GLADSTONE father has faced court over the death of his four-month-old baby.

Tiaan Burger, 27, was yesterday charged with the murder of his son Finnick Hercules Burger, who died on January 15.

Police allege the baby suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries.

It is alleged the injuries occurred at a Sun Valley address earlier this month.

The child died after being flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital last week.

Burger's matter was mentioned briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but the man did not apply for bail because of the severity of the charges.

His matter will return to court on February 17.

