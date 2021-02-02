Menu
Thomas Jeffery Patch
Dad caught driving disqualified twice through Southwest Qld

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
1st Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Thomas Jeffery Patch decided to get behind the wheel a month after being busted by police for driving with a demerit point disqualification.

Police pulled the father-of-one up on Anne St, St George, on November 7, 2020, and asked for his drivers licence.

But checks found he was disqualified because of an accumulation of demerit points, the Roma Magistrates Court heard on January 19.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that Patch thought he hadn't received any notice from the Department of Transport and Main Roads advising of his suspension.

Patch then was pulled up by on Currey St on December 17, 2020, where he said he was picking his kid up.

"Upon questioning, the defendant stated that his reason for driving was picking up his child but was aware his Queensland drivers licence was suspended," sergeant Whiting said.

Solicitor Paul Metcalf told the court Patch owned up to his offending from the second offence.

Patch pleaded guilty to both offenders of driving while suspended, one of which was a repeat offence, and was given a $600 fine, a six month driving disqualification, and a recorded conviction.

Magistrate Peter Saggers warned Patch if he drove during his new disqualification, he would lose his licence for a mandatory two years and may be found in contempt of court.

"It became apparent the second time obviously that you weren't to drive."

