Fatal dog-on-dog attack at Queensland Bunnings

A dog has been fatally mauled by another at a Bunnings store in Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay

A dog has been fatally mauled by another at a Bunnings store in Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Rebecca LeMay

Bunnings Warehouse is "offering support" to the owner of a small dog fatally attacked by an allegedly unrestrained pit bull in a Brisbane store.

Eyewitnesses have told how they witnessed staff at the Stafford warehouse repeatedly ask the owner of the larger dog to restrain his animal in the store yesterday before the attack occurred.

After the incident, the owner of the pit bull allegedly fled, however shoppers took down his number plate.

Peter Male witnessed the incident, and said he had become so distressed he had to walk away.

"I saw a big brown pit bull-looking dog holding onto a small fluffy brown dog by the neck. The small dog was not moving at all... it was just a limp body," he said.

"The owner of the pit bull was punching his dog in the mouth telling it to let go continuously but this dog was not restrained at all. No muzzle, no lead on it.

"I didn't see how they got them separated or what either dog looked like after but I did see a lot of blood they were washing away on my way out."

The smaller dog was rushed to an emergency vet nearby, but it's understood the animal did not pull through.

Pet Emergency Stafford said that due to the sensitivity of the issue they could not provide any further comment.

Bunnings Warehouse in Stafford are “offering support” to the owner of a small dog fatally attacked by an allegedly unrestrained pit bull in a Brisbane store. Image from Google Maps

Bunnings area manager Patrick Blair said the incident had been unfortunate.

"Our team acted quickly to remind the owner of our store guidelines before they entered the store," he said.

"We have been in touch with the other owner to offer support and our thoughts are with them.

"We thank our team for the calm and professional way that they handled the situation."

Shoppers described staff being visibly shaken following the incident.

Bunnings allow dogs into stores, as long as they are "friendly" and comply with the following measures:

Secured safely in a vehicle or trolley,

On a lead and wearing a muzzle

Carried.

A spokeswoman for Brisbane City Council said they had been made aware of the "terrible incident".

"Council's Rapid Response Group attended the store on Sunday and has subsequently launched an investigation. Initial investigations suggest an unrestrained dog has attacked and killed a dog that was sitting in a trolley," she said.

"We are taking this incident very seriously and will work with the store throughout the investigation.

"Pet owners must show responsibility, and we expect all owners to ensure their animal is under effective control at all times when in public and at home.

"The State Government's Animal Management Act outlines what action council can take following an investigation into an incident."

Originally published as Fatal dog-on-dog attack at Brisbane Bunnings