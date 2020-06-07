Four children killed in car crash

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.

Four children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection.

The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after their car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a male in his teens was transported to Townsville University Hospital.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the male teen was the driver and has since been discharged from hospital.

