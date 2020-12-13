Farmers urged to bait before planting as mouse numbers rise

WESTERN DOWNS grain growers are being advised to monitor mouse numbers, reduce the availability of food around silos/sheds, and bait where needed with or before planting summer crops.

Researcher Steve Henry from CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, spent last week monitoring and trapping mice at sites across southern Queensland and said numbers ranged from moderate to high.

Mr Henry, whose work is supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), assessed on-farm sites at Brookstead, Allora, Felton, Moonie and Goondiwindi.

“The most active sites were in winter cereal stubble in cracking soils around Moonie, where our monitoring estimated 200 to 300 active burrows per hectare at some locations,” he said.

“These are not mind-boggling mouse numbers, but they are high enough to warrant growers being concerned and taking action before they plant summer crops.

“We know most are still waiting for sufficient rain to plant a summer crop, however, growers who are still planning to plant, need to be walking through paddocks to visually check for mouse activity.

“Mice will be attracted to freshly sown paddocks, so it is important that zinc phosphide is on the surface so it’s the first thing they come across.”

Mr Henry said controlling mouse numbers before summer crop emergence was important.

“Mice can do significant damage in a short amount of time in freshly sown and newly emerged crops, so baiting is inevitably a more economic option than replanting,” he said.

“But in the case where mice are doing damage to newly emerged crops it could be worth baiting in-crop and possibly in adjoining winter cereal stubble to try to reduce populations.”

MOUSE PLAUGE: Growers urged to bait before planting as mouse numbers rise. Pic: Supplied

Chinchilla agronomist Mark Llewellyn, from Wood Ag, said he had had several clients report an ‘edge effect’ in recent weeks, where mice had caused damage as far as two to three planter widths into newly emerged sorghum crops.

“In this case, mice came out of winter crop stubble and into freshly sown paddocks and caused the damage,” he said.

“It’s a challenging situation given we have had limited planting opportunities due to a lack of rain and no one needs any early crop losses, so I am now advising my clients to monitor paddocks and bait if they see signs of mice.”

GRDC Crop Protection Manager – North and Darling Downs grain grower, Vicki Green, said even in moderate numbers mice could do serious damage to machinery wiring, so good grain hygiene and baiting around silos and sheds was important to keep numbers low.

“I am hearing increased reports of mouse problems across southern Queensland and the conditions are right for populations to increase through summer and into autumn, so we need to be savvy about monitoring and management,” Mrs Green said.

“Personally, we experienced significant damage in our wheat crop, but mouse numbers have since multiplied further and are now very problematic in and around our infrastructure.”

Mouse control tips: