FARMER’S DREAM: Ag property near Dalby goes to auction

ON THE MARKET: Macalister cultivation property 'Glenmore' will go to auction at the end of March, 2021. Picture: Realestate.com.au

More than 700 acres of prime cultivation land in the Western Downs will hit the market at the end of the month, with eager bidders lining up to secure a spot on auction day.

The Glenmore property is located 1km east of Macalister, 15km southwest of Jimbour, 26km northwest of Dalby, and three hours west of Brisbane.

It encompasses 745 acres, or 301 hectares, spanning across the plains of the Western Downs, and is terrific agricultural land for its next eager property owner.

Four bedrooms are contained in the timber homestead, with two verandas wrapping around the dwelling’s exterior.

A potential family will enjoy the spacious kitchen and dining area, TV room, living room, as well as an office, bathroom, and an enclosed carport with a downstairs laundry, toilet, and shower.

An enclosed machinery shed is connected with power, combining with two other exterior sheds, and silos which can hold approximately 360 tonnes of grain.

One bore has been equipped to the property, partnered with rainwater tanks on the home and sheds.

The upcoming auction of this premium agricultural property will give buyers a chance to invest in a once in a lifetime opportunity in the Western Downs, being in the current property owner’s family for 65 years.

To arrange an inspection, contact Elders Real Estate’s Mick Cuskelly on 0427 583 318.