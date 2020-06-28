Farmers can now access $2.1 million in relief payments

EXTENDED RELIEF: The Australian Government will provide approximately $2.1 million in relief payments to farmers and their partners. Pic: Alex Coppel.

THE Australian Government is extending the availability of the Farm Household Allowance (FHA) relief payment for three months, providing $2.1 million to eligible farmers and their families.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the payments would support farmers who require some more breathing space to begin to recover or make difficult decisions about their future.

“Farmers and their partners will automatically receive $13,000 a couple or $7500 a single person, roughly equivalent to six months of the standard FHA payment, if they exhaust their FHA payments between 1 July 2020 and 30 September 2020,” Mr Little Proud said.

“Our changes to the FHA over the last year are making it easier for farmers and their partners to access support in times of hardship.

“This includes better access to financial and case management support, as well as the opportunity to earn a greater amount of off-farm income.

“Australia’s farmers are among the best in the world and we are committed to backing them on their path to recovery.”

The Farm Household Allowance has seen 14,900 people in need receive over $459 million in financial assistance since it began.