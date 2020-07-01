Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A farmer with drug charges has told a court he’s not a bad person.
A farmer with drug charges has told a court he’s not a bad person.
Crime

Farmer with drug charges says he’s ‘not a bad person’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AMBROSE farmer charged for a number of drug offences has told a court he's "not a bad person".

Kenneth John Pershouse pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensil.

The court heard that on April 10 Pershouse was intercepted by police as a passenger in a vehicle and was detained for a search.

Police located three clip seal bags containing 0.6g of meth and one clip seal bag 0.2g of MDMA and a glass pipe with burned residue in Pershouse's bag which he said were his.

The court was told Pershouse told police he had MD which he believed was a pure form of MDMA and was much stronger than ecstasy and he had used the pipe to smoke meth that evening.

The prosecution told the court the statements Pershouse made were "concerning" and indicated he was a significant drug user and may need assistance.

Pershouse disagreed with the statement and said the drug use was "a bit of misjudgment."

"I'm not a bad person," Pershouse said.

"I've done the drug diversion course, I've (sought) counselling, I'm in a lot better state of mind."

Pershouse was sentenced to 12 months probation, a conviction was not recorded.

drug possession gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business Queensland restaurateurs say early restriction changes could mean the difference between making and losing money. Now, workers are scrambling for new jobs.

        Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        premium_icon Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        News CRIME WRAP: A young woman has been assaulted by two males known to her over the...

        Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        premium_icon Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        News UPDATE: Police intercepted the driver thought to be under the influence while...

        ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback pub fines

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback...

        News ANN Leahy slams the labor government for allowing 30,000 people to protest in the...