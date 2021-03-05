Lindsay Hindle filed a statement of claim in the Supreme Court, naming Santos and several associated companies.

A Kleinton man has filed a statement of claim against Santos and several associated companies for $750,000 for injuries suffered in a fall.

The claim, filed in the Supreme Court, says Lindsay Hindle was riding a horse and mustering heifers on a property near Roma when the horse tripped on a fallen sign.

The sign was the responsibility of the defendants and pointed to a nearby gas line, located on the property, the claim said.

The incident is said to have occurred on February 13, 2018 on grazing land joint-owned by the plaintiff.

According to the claim, the sign fell over as a result of rust damage sometime before February 13, 2018 and had become overgrown with grass and plant matter, obscuring it from view.

The plaintiff claims Santos and the associated defendants were “aware of the fallen sign, or ought to have been aware of it, and failed prior to that date, to take reasonable steps to remove the danger it posed to the person using (the land) and so constituted the nuisance”.

The claim says there was a breach of contract on the part of Santos and the defendants in maintaining the sign.

As a result, Mr Hindle suffered injuries to his knee, hip, shoulder, back and head, along with a psychological injury.

The matter remains before the court.

Originally published as Farmer takes Santos to court over $750k injury claim