A farmer losts his hay shed this morning.
Farmer watches as his supply of hay burns to ash

Michael Nolan
by
27th Mar 2020 8:08 AM
A BOWENVILLE farmer was forced to watch a shed, half full of hay, burn to the ground. 

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the Bowenville farm, off the Bowenville-Norwin Rd, about 6.15am, today. 

A QFES spokeswoman said they arrived to find the hay shed well alight. 

"They liaised with the landholder to see he wanted the fire extinguished or to let it burn out," she said. 

The large tin shed's roof had already collapsed and most of the hay was ruined, so the farmer let it all burn. 

Two QFES crew remain on scene to prevent the fire spreading to nearby structures. 

The fire's cause is unknown at this stage.

