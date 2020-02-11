Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Rain turns land into a sea of green
News

Farmer beats 2019 rainfall total in just six weeks

Cassandra Glover
11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THINGS are looking green for farmer Scott Priebbenow, who has received 260mm of rain since January, the same amount he received for the entire of 2019.

After destocking 140 head of dairy cattle in September last year to cope with the drought, Mr Priebbenow said he was cautiously optimistic after 130mm fell on his Greenmount property in the past week.

"It truly is a blessing," Mr Priebbenow said.

"I'm not celebrating the drought being over, I'm not clicking my heels yet.

Greenmount dairy farmer Scott Priebbenow is overjoyed with all the recent rain, Monday, February 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Greenmount dairy farmer Scott Priebbenow is overjoyed with all the recent rain, Monday, February 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"If we got a follow up in six to eight weeks things would be getting back to normal.

"But I'm cautious to say the droughts over."

Mr Priebbenow planted 81 hectares of sorghum crops on Monday which he said was two inches out of the ground now.

Significant rain has fallen in the Greenmount area, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Significant rain has fallen in the Greenmount area, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Nobby farmer Josh Mengel received 75mm over the past week, which he said would provide some relief to the cattle side of the operation.

"It's too late for any summer crop so we have to wait for a winter crop, but any rain is good rain," Mr Mengel said.

"We've only got about 40 breeders left and about 30 young cattle for fattening.

"But we've got water in dams now and won't have to be feeding every day, we've got some green pick now."

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Peter Markworth, said there was still potential for thunderstorms southeast Queensland including the Darling Downs over the next couple of days,

"It tends to be focused more towards the coast as we get to the end of the week," Mr Markworth said.

Rain has filled dams in the Greenmount and Cambooya areas, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Rain has filled dams in the Greenmount and Cambooya areas, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

More Stories

Show More
dairy farmer drought greenmount rainfall toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Western Downs residents on flood watch

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Western Downs residents on flood watch

        News AN EMERGENCY Alert flood message has been issued for residents of several towns.

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        Roma’s fraudsters/stealers named and shamed

        premium_icon Roma’s fraudsters/stealers named and shamed

        News From armed robberies at service stations, employees sacked after stealing from...

        The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        premium_icon The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        Health "It's just crazy - it shouldn't take this long for an operation."