Farewell 2020 at the Club’s epic Rodeo Street Party

With the end of 2020 fast approaching, the Chinchilla district is gearing up to bring in 2021 at the Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party.

New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party at the Club Hotel Chinchilla 2019.

Chinchilla Club Hotel manager Jason Smith said everyone is welcome to forget about 2020 and bring in the New Year at the annual event.

“It’s a free family event, and it’s been a tough year so everyone is invited to bring in the New Year (with us), although children will have to be off premises by 10pm,” he said.

The event is set to kick off at 5pm on Thursday, with the kid’s mega play area kitted out with a jumping castle and rock-climbing wall.

“The cattle bar will open at 8pm (outside) with the mechanical bull… and DJ Nate,” he said.

DJ Damo will also be hitting the deck inside, until the event comes to an end at 2am on Friday, January 1.

Mr Smith said revellers will have to ensure they sign into the venue electronically, via the QR code.