Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2019 NYE Chinchilla Club Hotel rodeo street party.
2019 NYE Chinchilla Club Hotel rodeo street party.
News

Farewell 2020 at the Club’s epic Rodeo Street Party

Peta McEachern
30th Dec 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With the end of 2020 fast approaching, the Chinchilla district is gearing up to bring in 2021 at the Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party.

New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party at the Club Hotel Chinchilla 2019.
New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party at the Club Hotel Chinchilla 2019.

Chinchilla Club Hotel manager Jason Smith said everyone is welcome to forget about 2020 and bring in the New Year at the annual event.

“It’s a free family event, and it’s been a tough year so everyone is invited to bring in the New Year (with us), although children will have to be off premises by 10pm,” he said.

The event is set to kick off at 5pm on Thursday, with the kid’s mega play area kitted out with a jumping castle and rock-climbing wall.

“The cattle bar will open at 8pm (outside) with the mechanical bull… and DJ Nate,” he said.

New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party at the Club Hotel Chinchilla 2019.
New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party at the Club Hotel Chinchilla 2019.

DJ Damo will also be hitting the deck inside, until the event comes to an end at 2am on Friday, January 1.

Mr Smith said revellers will have to ensure they sign into the venue electronically, via the QR code.

chinchilla events club hotel chinchilla new years chinchilla new years eve party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: 12 of Chinchilla’s most concerning drivers of 2020

        Premium Content EXPOSED: 12 of Chinchilla’s most concerning drivers of 2020

        News NAMED: From pregnant drink drivers to chucking burnouts in front of police, here’s a list of Chinchilla’s most concerning drivers who faced court in 2020:

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Brisbane woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her...

        INCOMING: Rain system set to hit parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content INCOMING: Rain system set to hit parts of Western Downs

        News As a weather system builds west of the Western Downs, here’s how much rain it’s...

        WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

        Premium Content WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

        News A Dalby resident woke to find they’d be bringing in the New Year with no car, after...