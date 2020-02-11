Oscars after party: Fans shocked by Adele’s tiny waist
The Vanity Fair Oscars Party is one of the hottest tickets in town - and this year was no different.
Those lucky enough to secure an invite headed down to the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles just hours after the ceremony for a night of burgers, dancing and plenty of selfies.
And after all the gongs were given out to the likes of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern, it was the perfect excuse for the stars to let loose.
Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin shared a party snap with the newly slimmed-down Adele, who looked sensational in a fitted sparkly leopard-print dress with elaborate updo.
Once the picture was posted, many fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the singer's unbelievably tiny waist.
Renée Zellweger, who won the statue for Best Actress, appeared in high spirits as she proudly showed off her award.
The star posed alongside Tyrese Gibson backstage at the bash.
Bernie Taupin and Phoenix were pictured deep in conversation following the actor's win for his stellar performance in Joker.
The pair looked comfortable as Phoenix rested his hand on Taupin's arm.
And after wowing fans with her performance at the ceremony, Billie Eilish was no doubt ready to party.
The 18-year-old chatted with Josh Gad, Stella Maxwell, Finneas O'Connell and Sara Sampaio.
Kim Kardashian and Katie Couric were spotted talking before the reality star headed off for a snap with husband Kanye and Gibson.
Little sister Kylie Jenner swanned off for a gossip with Nikki Hilton, who looked glamorous in a silver gown.
Emily Ratajkowski looked sensational as she flashed plenty of ab outside the party.
Inside the venue, she posed with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
The night was certainly a huge one for Pitt, who celebrated his Best Supporting Actor win alongside Tiffany Haddish, Adrien Brody and Marc Maron.
Fellow winner and Marriage Story star Laura Dern showed off her award to singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson.
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel danced the night away, and Jessica Alba was in top form as she talked to pals.
Former Victoria Secret models Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio couldn't contain their excitement as they partied at the bash.
The two women put on an energetic display as they posed for photographers inside the venue.
Hailee Steinfeld and Darren Criss were also spotted partying the night away.
The pair got close for a snap before Criss headed off for a quick refuel of an In-N-Out Burger.
Michael B. Jordan and Vanessa Hudgens also got together for a photo.
Meanwhile, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch let their hair down on the dance floor.
Reinhart put on an energetic performance while surrounded by her fellow A-listers, as Greta Gerwig also got down for a boogie.
And Elizabeth Banks and Kerry Washington enjoyed a tipple on the night.
