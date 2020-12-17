Menu
Fans divided over Tom Cruise rant

by Lexie Cartwright
17th Dec 2020 7:47 AM

 

The reaction to Tom Cruise's potty-mouthed spray at crew has well and truly divided the internet.

The Hollywood actor, who worked behind the scenes to enforce COVID-19 restrictions so filming could continue on Mission: Impossible 7, threatened to sack staff after he caught them standing too close.

An audio recording, which The Sunobtained and published, caught Cruise screaming: "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it - and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

And while the initial reaction sparked a level of horror - reminiscent of Christian Bale's infamous on-sent rant in 2009 - there has also been a swarm of people supporting Cruise's behaviour.

Users took to Twitter to applaud the 58-year-old for taking coronavirus measures seriously.

 

 

 

 

Veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg also defended Cruise on The View.

"You know, some people don't understand why he would get so angry. I get it," she began.

"You can get a new camera operator - no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man. But if [Cruise] is looking over and he can see you not doing what you're supposed to be doing, it's kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion."

Others agreed with Cruise's stance but didn't respect the way it was delivered. Some even thought it was a publicity stunt:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Up to 50 members of staff at the Warner Bros lot in Hertfordshire, UK, were left stunned by Cruise's furious outburst.

It reportedly came after Cruise saw two people standing less than a metre away from each other at a computer screen.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," Cruise continued.

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.

"We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone."

The latest instalment of the franchise has already been hit with coronavirus delays this year.

In October, the Top Gun actor held crisis talks with the film's director Christopher McQuarrie after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive.

Up to 150 extras were told not to come in to shoot scenes in Venice at the time.

After returning to the UK two weeks ago, Cruise has tried to ensure there are no more delays to shooting.

He has been pictured wearing a mask on set and keeps a ­constant eye out for rule-breakers.

He even personally paid almost $900,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

