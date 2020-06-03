If your dream is to own a footy club, now’s your chance.

Shares are now available in the New York rugby league franchise set to join the English league in 2022.

Calling all Australian investors - here is your chance to take a historic bite from The Big Apple.

The New York rugby league franchise - set for admission into English rugby league in 2022 - has revealed shares have suddenly become available with club officials also targeting the Middle East.

It has given global investors a chance to buy into a new sporting franchise in New York City.

New York has guaranteed annual financial commitments of $10 million with the club now offering 35 per cent of stock to businesspeople wanting to expand their brand through the USA and England

A further 15 per cent of stock could also be bought from current stakeholders willing to sell shares.

This is brand new territory for rugby league.

"New York is a sporting city that hosts some of the biggest sports franchises in the world," said New York Rugby League chief executive Ricky Wilby.

"I'm sure that there are a number of interested Australian businessmen and women who would be keen to jump at this opportunity to own a stake holding in a sports franchise in New York.

"Someone who has some knowledge of the sport of rugby league is always helpful. We believe we can supplement those with an all-action sport that is played throughout the US summer.

"It's a bucket list destination for travellers around the world so we firmly believe that supporters from around the world will support the team.

"The benefits for playing in a city like New York speak for themselves. The transport links are unrivalled and the business and commercial opportunities that will lead on from being based in the city will be second to none.

"It absolutely could be a chance to grab some history. It's something that can be invested in at the beginning - yes there are huge risks as there was with Toronto Wolfpack - but there's also some big rewards at the back end. But it's not only in the US, but also the UK.

"There are talks of us working with our existing stakeholders to take our community program and roll that out in the Middle East. That would allow potential investors to expand their brand into that region too.

"We've been able to work hard behind the scenes over the past two to three months and work on how we can give value to our sponsors, investors and fans. We've been able to put a plan together that doesn't make this a UK or USA brand, but will grow us into a global brand. That is particularly exciting."

New York has already nailed down Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, as its home ground while Virgin Atlantic and Hilton Hotels are poised to become major partners.

The franchise - which is yet to announce its nickname - is certain to attract players and wealthy business people.

Asked what shareholding percentage was now available, Wilby said: "Initially, 35 per cent but there could be further stake holding available. That being said, a number of current stakeholders are willing to allow the right person to take a larger stake holding in the club if they so wish

"As with all businesses, this is something that will grow over the years. It may seem like we've been quiet over the past few months, but the COVID-19 situation has allowed us to put the right building blocks in place to push forward in a much bigger way.

"By stepping back and looking at the bigger picture, we've realised where we can make changes to bring in further investment into the club."

