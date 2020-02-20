Menu
SING THE NIGHT AWAY: Fanny Lumsden will perform as part of her Country Halls Tour.
News

Fanny Lumsden’s is making her way out west

Zoe Bell
, zoe.bell@chinchillanews.com.au
20th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

With a recent string of accolades including two ARIA nominations, two CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, a CMC Award and the AIR Best independent Album of 2018 for her second record Real Class Act, western NSW born and raised Fanny Lumsden is taking her music to the people one small town at a time.

She will be making her way to the Warra memorial hall on February 29, as part of the country halls tours.

Fiercely independent, Fanny released her latest record Real Class Act on her own record label Red Dirt Road Records which debuted at #1 on the Country ARIA charts making it the only independent to do so in 2017.

No stranger to the road her and her husband have clocked up hundreds of thousands of kilometres driving all over Australia selling out their Annual Country Halls Tour, playing in back yards, festivals stages and everything in between.

“It’s a real coup to have Fanny bring her Country Halls Tour to Warra,” Skye Traill from Warra Social Committee said.

“Fanny is a brilliant entertainer so it’s sure to be a night that people of all ages will enjoy.

“Fanny puts on an ‘all in community night out’ that everyone will enjoy.

The Warra community is really excited to be hosting the event.

The tour itself aims to celebrate and raise money for halls and community groups.

Heading to communities affected by floods and drought, the organisations are hoping to encourage people to come for a road trip to a hall, stay the night, buy fuel and a loaf of bread at the local servo and help support

these communities.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.countryhallstour.com.

