Family wins $5000 just in time for Christmas

SHOPPING SPREE: Scott, Tully and Beau Bradley and Louise Keating are going to get better night’s sleep with their new bedding.

TULLY and Beau Bradley will have trouble hearing Santa Clause entering their home on Christmas Eve because they will be fast asleep in their beds which they plan with mum's big winnings.

Louise Keating were the major prizes winners of the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc (CCCI) Buy Local campaign and received a $5000 spending spree at Betta Home Living Chinchilla.

The campaign encourages residents to shop and support local businesses rather than buying things online and people gathered at the CCCI Street Christmas Carnival on Thursday night to find out who the much anticipated winner was.

The barrel was full of thousands of entries, the only catch was the winner had to be present to claim their prize.

The first entry form made it's way out of the barrel, the name was called but they weren't in attendance.

This happened four more times until a scream came from the crowd and Ms Keating run to collect her prize.

"I was just so excited and couldn't believe it was my name I heard," she said.

"I only had about 10 entries in there."

Sleeping on what she describes as cardboard boxes at the moment, the mother of two is planning on spending the money on some new bedding.

"The beds we currently sleep in have a big pivot in the middle of them," she said.

"So it's going to be good to have a brand new light and fluffy one which we don't sink into.

"I might not ever want to get out of bed."

The mother of two promised her five and 10 year old boys that they could buy something with the money.

However there is to be no backflips on the new beds.

A friend of Ms Keating's who was there on the night, says Louise is very respected around the community, goes to almost every local event and the prize couldn't have gone to a nicer lady.

With their pockets a little fuller and in celebration of their win, the family of four decided they would enjoy a nice dinner a the pub.