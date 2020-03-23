Family man and business owner gunning for council spot

VYING for a spot in the Western Downs Regional Council this election is business owner and family man Mark Murphy.

Owning Michel’s Patisserie and Brumby’s Bakery in Dalby Mr Murphy, 37, said he has worked tirelessly since leaving school for his family, and hopes the Western Downs community will give him the chance to work as hard for them.

“My family is a very big part of who I am, what I am, and why I do things because ultimately the youth are my future, and when you’re jumping in and trying to look after these things (in council) it’s because you want to see your children have the same opportunity’s that you’ve had,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s not just about my children, I’ve always had that passion for the young people that work for me - in trying to get them to learn, grow, and become the best people that they can be.”

Family life

The father of three boys said he married his high school sweetheart and bought his first house at the early age of nineteen in Dalby, and that he has and always will have strong roots in the Western Downs community.

“The Western Downs has given me a trade, and it has given me a life,” he said.

“I want to see people want to live here and settle here, and I want them to be able to do their trade or be able to earn their living, and earn a good living.”

Community sprit

Mr Murphy said there’s nothing quite like country life and the people that call it home, and being able to play a constructive roll in bettering the lives of those who live here would be an honour.

“In all of our communities it’s that friendliness and approachability that you just don’t get when you head to the cities,” he said.

“The way people gather together when something like the flood happens, the community involvement that happens, you never have to go through anything alone because there’s always someone there that’s got you back.

“That’s what I love about our communities.”

Plans for council

Originally planning to study politics and law after school, Mr Murphy said the idea of getting involved in council has always intrigued him, and if elected he wants to focus his energy on creating a sustainable water future, creating more jobs, and securing corporate sponsors.

“When the farmers are doing well the towns flourish, when farmers are having a hard time like they have been in the drought, then all of the town struggles,” he said.

“What I would love to see is how can we stop the flood and drought cycle and have a sustainable water future so that we can have a sustainable agriculture industry.

“One of the things the council has done a really good job of is getting grants from state and federal government.

“I think that’s something we need to continue to push and go; okay so what money is available to help with water security, can we actually build a dam and stop some of the flooding that happens regularly, is there an ability to actually capture that, and can we get someone to foot the bill for it?

“Once we can say we’re a flood free community, because a lot of our communities are ageing, we can put things in place like lifestyle villages to bring in a pile of service jobs and a pile of construction jobs with them.

“They are things that will encourage corporate sponsors to come out and actually want to build because we will be able to say we have flood free areas.”

Mr Murphy said the council has been propped up by the energy sector, but it won’t last forever.

“I think that’s going to start to decline in the future so we have a bit more work to do while we have those resources and dollars, so we can set our local communities up for the next 50 years,” he said.

Fresh eyes

Mr Murphy believes the council could benefit from fresh blood and he’s just the man for the job.

“It’s always good to have fresh blood I think it brings in a new perspective,” he said.

“You don’t want to throw them all out but some fresh faces are going to be good, and there are some great people putting their names up that come with a great pile of skills that are going to help the council be better.

“When you do the same thing day in and day out it’s easy to become tired and stale.

“As a business owner it’s good to have fresh eyes come into your business because there are often things that you have been ignoring, and a fresh pair of eyes will noticed and pick issues up – it’s the same for council.”