Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.
DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.
News

Family left devastated after their ‘loving dog’ drowns

Abbey Cannan
21st Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana about 9am on Friday, December 20.

Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog".

The incident occurred "very quickly" in front of the family's eyes as their two dogs played in the water at Lake Kawana, Rachel said.

"He was playing in the water with our other dog and has accidentally been pushed under the water while playing and drowned. Koda completely disappeared in the water," she said.

"We had help from a few very generous and friendly locals and were able to find his body with a boat and snorkelling gear.

"We have found him and have said our goodbyes."

 

FAMILY: Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was
FAMILY: Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog". Photo: Contributed.

 

The family has been left drained after the event and are continuing to grieve the loss of Koda.

"So, there are a lot of sad friends and family right now … even our other dogs are feeling it to," Rachel said.

"We all still needed him here in our own unique ways, so we are trying to adjust without him.

"He was such a big part of our family.

"It means a lot to our family that so many locals have tried to help and how many people care about the situation.

"We are devastated that he is gone but at least we found him."

dog drowning lake kawana
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        premium_icon ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        News The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died last week have said their goodbyes in a touching ceremony.

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'

        How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        premium_icon How you can make Christmas a little nicer for our paramedics

        News Paramedics urge caution as the silly season approaches.

        Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        premium_icon Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        News A concerned father dobbed the mother of his child into police after he found her...