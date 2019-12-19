Family fun on this weekend

WEEKEND FUN: Get out and about for the last weekend of festive fun before the Christmas mayhem hits. Pic: Supplied.

WEEKEND FUN: Get out and about for the last weekend of festive fun before the Christmas mayhem hits. Pic: Supplied.

Chinchilla Lions Christmas Light Show

THERE’S still time to walk through the bright lights and enter a Christmas wonderland.

Complete with a nativity scene and Santa, it brings the parklands to life. Plus there will be lucky door prizes and entertainment each night.

WHERE: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland

WHEN: Thursday – Saturday, December 19-21, 7pm

COST: Free



Wandoan Carols in the Park

Watch the Carols in the Domain live streamed onto a large outdoor screen from 7pm, plus there will be a visit from Santa! It’s free entry and there will be a sausage sizzle and drinks available for purchase.

WHERE: O’Sullivans Windmill Park, Wandoan

WHEN: Saturday, December 21, 6.30pm

A Christmas Celebration

Enjoy a free barbecue, coffee, sweets, live nativity scene with real animals, music and the Christmas Story.

WHERE: Anglican Church, Day Street, Tara

WHEN: Sunday – Monday, December 22-23, 6.30pm

Combined Churches Carols by candlelight

Get those vocal cords and voices ready to sing the night away with all of the local church denominations for a combined evening of carols.

There will be a sausage sizzle and candles available to purchase for $2.

WHERE: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland

WHEN: Sunday, December 22, 6pm for barbecue and carols at 7pm

Celebrating Christmas parkrun

Bring your inner Rudolph and run with the elves, because Charleys Creek parkrun are having an early Christmas with a paced dress up run.

WHERE: Charleys Creek, Chinchilla

WHEN: Saturday, December 21