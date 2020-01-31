Menu
FAMILY FUN: The Chinchilla Gymnastics Club is open on Wednesday and Friday mornings for kids to experience the sport as part of their opengym.
News

Family fun events happening around the downs

31st Jan 2020 11:00 AM

OpenGym

OpenGym is a circuit set up for children to develop their gross motor skills. It provides a safe and exciting indoor playgroup, where a child and carer can learn and play together.

WHEN: Wednesdays and Fridays, 9.30am

WHERE: Chinchilla Gymnastics Club

COST: $40pp yearly membership/insurance fee

Mosaic Paver Workshop with Kylie Bourne

Suitable for teens and adults, select from a range of colourful bits and bobs Kylie will teach you the skills needed to create a small mosaic paver. All materials supplied.

WHERE: Dogwood Crossing

WHEN: February 1, 10am-3pm

COST: $10 per person

Noonga Family Dance

It’s that time of the year again and Noonga are gearing up for their family dance.

WHEN: February 1, 8pm

WHERE: Noonga Hall

COST: Adult $15, High School $8, Primary $5

Tara Transition Meet

With 110 local competitors get make your way to the pool to show your support for our regions swimmers.

WHEN: February 1, gates open at 8am and the carnival starts at 9am.

WHERE: Tara memorial pool

COST: Gold coin donation for spectators

Miles Races

Go on Safari at the Miles Races, 5 race program, free children’s entertainment, cocktail hour after the last race.

WHEN: February 8, gates open 11am

WHERE: Miles Race Club

COST: Table and Platter $45

