Family fun events happening around the downs
OpenGym
OpenGym is a circuit set up for children to develop their gross motor skills. It provides a safe and exciting indoor playgroup, where a child and carer can learn and play together.
WHEN: Wednesdays and Fridays, 9.30am
WHERE: Chinchilla Gymnastics Club
COST: $40pp yearly membership/insurance fee
Mosaic Paver Workshop with Kylie Bourne
Suitable for teens and adults, select from a range of colourful bits and bobs Kylie will teach you the skills needed to create a small mosaic paver. All materials supplied.
WHERE: Dogwood Crossing
WHEN: February 1, 10am-3pm
COST: $10 per person
Noonga Family Dance
It’s that time of the year again and Noonga are gearing up for their family dance.
WHEN: February 1, 8pm
WHERE: Noonga Hall
COST: Adult $15, High School $8, Primary $5
Tara Transition Meet
With 110 local competitors get make your way to the pool to show your support for our regions swimmers.
WHEN: February 1, gates open at 8am and the carnival starts at 9am.
WHERE: Tara memorial pool
COST: Gold coin donation for spectators
Miles Races
Go on Safari at the Miles Races, 5 race program, free children’s entertainment, cocktail hour after the last race.
WHEN: February 8, gates open 11am
WHERE: Miles Race Club
COST: Table and Platter $45