Family fun events happening around the downs

FAMILY FUN: The Chinchilla Gymnastics Club is open on Wednesday and Friday mornings for kids to experience the sport as part of their opengym.

OpenGym

OpenGym is a circuit set up for children to develop their gross motor skills. It provides a safe and exciting indoor playgroup, where a child and carer can learn and play together.

WHEN: Wednesdays and Fridays, 9.30am

WHERE: Chinchilla Gymnastics Club

COST: $40pp yearly membership/insurance fee

Mosaic Paver Workshop with Kylie Bourne

Suitable for teens and adults, select from a range of colourful bits and bobs Kylie will teach you the skills needed to create a small mosaic paver. All materials supplied.

WHERE: Dogwood Crossing

WHEN: February 1, 10am-3pm

COST: $10 per person

Noonga Family Dance

It’s that time of the year again and Noonga are gearing up for their family dance.

WHEN: February 1, 8pm

WHERE: Noonga Hall

COST: Adult $15, High School $8, Primary $5

Tara Transition Meet

With 110 local competitors get make your way to the pool to show your support for our regions swimmers.

WHEN: February 1, gates open at 8am and the carnival starts at 9am.

WHERE: Tara memorial pool

COST: Gold coin donation for spectators

Miles Races

Go on Safari at the Miles Races, 5 race program, free children’s entertainment, cocktail hour after the last race.

WHEN: February 8, gates open 11am

WHERE: Miles Race Club

COST: Table and Platter $45