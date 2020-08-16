Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

The community is rallying behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in hospital following a crash at Imbil.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday to farewell a popular young man whose life was cut short in a horror crash which his firefighter mum was one of the first to attend.

Jorn Gilbert-Hall, 21, died in hospital after the crash on August 6 on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil.

His mother, Elle Hall, was one of the first auxiliary firefighters on scene and she helped cut back the roof of the crumpled Toyota Camry before hopping in the back seat and holding her critically injured son.

He was flown to hospital in Brisbane, but died days later.

A registered organ donor, Jorn was able to save the lives of five others.

A funeral for the popular forestry worker will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at the Imbil Showgrounds Hall.

Ms Hall confirmed there would be a viewing for family and close friends from 11.30am-midday, and a funeral service from midday-1pm.

Pictured is Jorn and his girlfriend, Karalee Anderson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions only family and close friends will be allowed in the hall.

Friends and the wider community will be able to gather on the grass area beside the hall to pay their respects.

A PA system will be set up and the service will be livestreamed.

Attendees have been asked to assist by signing the COVID-19 tracing sheets, using hand sanitiser and practising social distancing.

"Jorn's family appreciate all the generous love and support everyone has given them," a statement provided to the Daily by Ms Hall said.