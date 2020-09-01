Menu
The 12-month-old joey was found on a Noosa property, it had been shot dead. Picture: Melissa Chapman.
Family distressed after finding joey shot dead on property

Matt Collins
1st Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:31 PM
An animal-loving family is still distressed after they found a dead 12-month-old joey on their property with a bullet hole in its chest.

On Monday, August 31, Melissa Chapman was alerted by her teenage son of a dead joey he noticed while riding his motorbike on their five-acre Lake Macdonald property.

The 12-month-old joey found on a Noosa property shot dead.
"He sent me the photo of a joey that he found near the dam," she said.

Upon investigating, Ms Chapman noticed a bullet hole in the kangaroo's chest.

The Chapman family, who have previously raised an orphaned joey, was still dealing with the emotions of finding the joey which had been shot dead.

Snake catcher's warning as 'hectic' season kicks off

Ms Chapman believes the animal was shot in the national park, which backs onto her Old Tewantin Rd property, and it made its way onto her property before it died.

"I'm concerned that some idiots are around killing and injuring wildlife," she said.

Bullet hole in the 12-month-old joey.
"We have quite a few animals ourselves, so I'm also concerned for their safety. I've never heard or seen this happen in my area before."

Ms Chapman said a man, unknown to her, contacted her on the night she found the dead joey explaining he had seen an adult male kangaroo with a shot to its head near Lake Cooroibah.

