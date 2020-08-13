Menu
‘Family deserves answers’: Dad killed in Bruce Hwy tragedy

by Chris Clarke
13th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
A motorcyclist was killed in a horrific hit and run near Gympie on Monday has been remembered as a father who was "full of life". 

Dean Khan, 48, was found along the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 11pm, about 100 metres from his Suzuki motorcycle.

The scene of a fatal crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
Preliminary investigations suggested Mr Khan, from Emerald, had parked the motorcycle on the nearby off-ramp and had been standing while holding his helmet when struck by an unknown vehicle.

A teenager is assisting police with their investigation after pleas for the culprit to come forward were shared online.

"A man that was full of life, a father, and a loving brother, has tragically lost his life," a friend said.

"If anyone can give any information regarding what happened to Dean Khan, please help us. His family deserves answers."

It's understood Mr Khan's family is waiting on his official cause of death and autopsy results.

Officers are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident as part of investigations with further inquiries indicating a utility may have overtaken the motorcyclist and another vehicle at high speed prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

'Family deserves answers': Dad killed in Bruce Hwy tragedy

