Family celebrates two life-changing milestones in one special day

SHAY Yeats knew it was love at first sight when she locked eyes Michael Yeats at Vintage Tractor Rally in Kingaroy seven years ago, and in 2015 they were married.

Five years of marriage and three kids later, the Yeats’s decided to renew their commitment to each other this year at St Joseph’s Church in Dalby, in front of their children, family and friends.

Mrs Yeats said she knew her husband was someone special when she first laid eyes on him.

“Instantly I felt something,” she said.

“His cute eyes and big smile drew me in it was love at first sight for me, but I think Michael thought differently until we got to know each other.

“I said to myself he’s the one I would love to spend the rest of my life with, so we got talking and our first date was when he took me to his farm where he grew up.”

Mr and Mrs Yeats renewed their vows on the date they were married five years ago and Mrs Yeats said the day was as special as it was back then.

“Our first marriage was done at my in-laws’ place and it was raining heavily that day, so we had to get married inside in front of their big fireplace,” Mrs Yeats said.

“So wasn’t perfect how we planned it, hence why we decided to do it again, but this time have more time and thought in it which we did, and that’s why we chose the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dalby.

“That turned out perfect all worked out to how we wanted it.

“It was a lovely sunny day and everyone was happy, and all looked the part.”

What made the day even more special for the family was the baptism of their daughter, which they planned on the same day, at the same time as their vow renewal.

With godparents Judith and Robert and witnesses Michael and Emma at their side, the family celebrated the two major milestones together, and Mrs Yeats said it has changed their bond forever.

“We are more connected in a special unique way more than ever,” Mrs Yeats said.

“Our first daughter was two months old when we first got married and having all our three children there on the day made it more special and lovely for them to witness … We are closer than ever before, we were more relaxed and happier this time as it was a unique, special occasion which we won’t forget in a hurry.”