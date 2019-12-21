Families compete to share the most Christmas cheer

The Symes Family in Wandoan took out third place in the Jingle All the Highways competition.

CHRISTMAS cheer has transformed the Western Downs this festive season, with more than 20 rural households taking part in the ‘Christmas Where the Gumtrees Grow’ competition.

As part of the competition, Council encouraged rural residents to decorate their property entrances or letterboxes in festive cheer for a chance to win fantastic local prizes.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative generated community pride across the region.

“Christmas is all about our community coming together and celebrating with friends and family and this competition is about spreading the festive spirit far and wide across our region,” Cr McVeigh said.

“At a time when our region is facing the impacts of drought, it’s important that now, more than ever, we come together and have some fun as one community and it was fantastic to see so many people getting involved right across the region.

“Deciding on a winner was incredibly tough, however I have the pleasure of announcing first prize is awarded to the Neale Family from Moonie.

“Second place has been awarded to the Philp Family from Tara, and third place to the Symes Family from Wandoan.

“Each and every entry we received was absolutely fantastic and I congratulate all the families who took part in this year’s competition.”

2019 Christmas Where the Gumtrees Grow Winners

1st Place – $500 Bunya Mountains Accommodation Voucher – The Neale Family, Moonie

2nd Place – $250 Photography Voucher – The Philp Family, Tara

3rd Place – $150 Local Butcher Voucher – The Symes Family, Wandoan