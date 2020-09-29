Fallen Chinchilla policeman remembered

TODAY WE REMEMBER: Rosalie Watt at St John's Anglican Church in Dalby for Police Remembrance Day in honour of her son senior constable Norman James Watt. Picture: Contributed

THE tragic death of senior constable Norman James Watt from Chinchilla can still be felt in the minds of his comrades 20 years on, with today serving as chance to remember his dedication to the job and his sacrifice.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Chinchilla-raised police officer's tragic murder on the evening of July 20, 2000, while working with the Rockhampton Dog Squad.

Police, relatives, and friends, attended St John's Anglican Church in Dalby this morning to honour snr const Watts, and other officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty for National Police Remembrance Day.

Attendees, deputy commissioner Tracy Linford, southern region assistant commissioner Mike Condon, detective inspector Mat Kelly, and Dalby Burnett patrol group inspector Graeme Paine gathered for this year's special service.

Snr const Watt and his dog Zeus responded that fateful night 20 years ago to reports of an altercation, where a man had fired three shots at a friend.

Officers arrived and began to put a cordon around the residence when just after midnight, a shot was heard, and snr const Watt was seen to fall to the ground.

Rosalie Watt at St John's Anglican Church, Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

He was sadly pronounced dead on July 21 about 3.47am, with the offender charged with murder after a seven hour siege.

Snr const Watt's mother Rosalie Watt was in attendance today to honour her son and the 147 other police officers who have died on the job since 1862.

Although stationed in the Rockhampton District Dog Squad, Snr Const Watt grew up in Chinchilla, where he completed his schooling before heading off to the Police Academy.

Dalby officer in charge senior sergeant Terry McCullough said this day gives police a chance to pause, and reflect on those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice like snr const Watt.

Senior Constable Norman (Norm) James Watt of the Rockhampton dog squad with his dog 'Zeus'.

"They're both from Chinchilla, and Norm and I spent our last year in cadets together all those years ago," he said.

"Rosalie comes most years to honour his sacrifice with us."

Earlier this year, snr const Watt was honoured during the official commissioning and naming of a police vessels on March 11.

The QPV Norm Watt, a 17m monohull patrol and enforcement vessel was named after the fallen officer.

Snr const Watt's mother Rosalie Watt said at the time the naming meant a lot to her, and she would be forever proud of the her son and his selfless service to the police force.

"Its hurts in a way, but it's nice to think that Norm's spirit will be enjoying it, gliding around the ocean on a brand new police boat," she said.

"They also gave us a tour of the boat and took us for a ride on the Brisbane Port and out into the water, which was very exciting.

"It does mean a lot."