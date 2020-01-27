Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Fake, racist coronavirus alert targets Brisbane suburbs

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Jan 2020 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IMPOSTORS have issued a fake, racist coronavirus alert claiming to represent a Government department and urging Brisbane residents to avoid certain suburbs.

The fraudulent media release claims that Queensland Department of health had issued a "level 3 health warning for coronavirus".

"QLD … advises against nonessential travel to Wuhan, China, Sunnybank, Sunnybank Hill, Runcorn, Eight Mile Plains," the alert reads.

It also urges Queenslanders to avoid "all populated areas with Chinese nationals of ratio of 1 to 3 non-Chinese Australians".

The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.
The fake Queensland Health notice warns Queenslanders of Coronavirus contamination. Image: supplied.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the Department of Health was preparing a statement to address the spurious announcement and clarify the Government's stance on the virus.

The highly-infectious, fatal disease, Coronavirus is at the centre global concern killing 80 in China.

Fifth coronavirus case hits Australia

Coronavirus kills 80 as Aussie kids still stranded in China

Five cases are currently confirmed in Australia, almost 3000 people are confirmed to have the virus in China.


Queensland's leading scientists are currently researching a vaccine for the epidemic virus.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks fake alerts queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        News Here’s a combined gallery with all 64 photos taken at the RSL Memorial Club and Club Hotel on Australia Day.

        Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        premium_icon Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        News Check out which Western Downs citizens received awards this Australia Day.

        WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        premium_icon WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        News Up to 90mm of rain has bucketed down on Chinchilla with BOM issuing a warning to...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm