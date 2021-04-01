Fake cancer Hillsong singer’s new ‘call from God’

Disgraced fake cancer pastor Michael Guglielmucci has resurrected his career, setting up a charity to support the terminally-sick and homeless.

The pop star preacher, who was in Hillsong United band and confessed to inventing a two-year cancer battle to hide his porn addiction, has resurfaced announcing God has called him to create a community that feeds and supports the homeless, asylum seekers and the chronically and terminally ill in Port Adelaide.

The Christian preacher who performed his hit song Healer with an oxygen tube in his nose, told followers: "We believe He has called us to resign our roles at Edge Church, sell our home, relocate to The Port and start serving the people of Port Adelaide."

The father-of-three is listed as director of Lighthouse City Mission Incorporated charity registered with the Australian Charities and Not for Profit Commission.

Guglielmucci says he has learned from his past mistakes.

The charity cites the people it helps as adults aged 25 to 65, children as young as six, the financially disadvantaged, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, as well as homeless and people with chronic and terminal illness.

Guglielmucci, 43, confessed to an executive meeting of Australian Christian Churches in 2009 that he fabricated terminal cancer to conceal a 16-year obsession with pornography.

A church statement from Michael at the time read: "As a result of this secret life of sin, my body would often break down … I would report my symptoms simply as illnesses but the truth is … I did not have cancer, but used a misdiagnosis to hide the lie that I was living."

Mr Guglielmucci told The Daily Telegraph he has learned from the errors of his ways.

"Thirteen years ago, after the reality of my brokenness was made public, our marriage went through a time of separation. I am so aware of the pain that my past decisions have caused others and I will never run and hide from that," he said.

"We believe people are more than the mistakes they make … everyone is worthy of being loved and supported."

