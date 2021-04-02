FACING COURT: Alleged drug, drink drivers stung by police

POLICE PATROLS: Three people will face court after being busted allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Picture: File

Three Dalby drivers will be facing court after being stung allegedly drug or drink driving in the lead up to the Easter long weekend.

On Tuesday about 8.50pm, police intercepted a 36-year-old Dalby man driving along Condamine St for a random drug test.

The man allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug, with his sample sent to Queensland Health for further testing.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

The same evening a 57-year-old Dalby man was located driving along Corkill St.

He allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug, and will face court on June 1.

A day later on Wednesday, a 19-year-old Blackbutt man was intercepted for a random breath test along Bunya St.

It’s alleged the man returned a reading of 0.052, just over the legal blood alcohol limit.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 20.

Queensland police urged drivers to be safe on the roads this holiday period, stating they would conduct high visibility police operations focused on the fatal five factors.

With lives lost on track to reach its highest in a decade, the Easter road safety campaign was launched from Thursday until April 18, with the aim to reduce serious and fatal crashes.

Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said with 75 lives already being lost on Queensland roads this year, police wanted the public to take responsibility for their actions during the holidays.

“We know this is a peak time for our road network, where Queenslanders will be out and about spending time with family and friends,” Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

“Already this year there are 74 people who won’t have that opportunity.

“Your actions on the roads can have direct consequences on your life and those around you.”

