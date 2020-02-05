Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
LinkedIn, Facebook, Snapchat and other phone Apps on iPhone screen
Crime

Facebook fraud lands mother of three in court

Arthur Gorrie
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan was sympathetic on Monday after hearing of the tragedy which had destabilised the life of a woman brought before the court for fraud.

Mother of three, Shelley Gay, 41, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining $200 by selling a phone on Facebook, despite not having yet paid it off.

The offence occurred between August 14 and November 24 last year when, according to solicitor Chris Anderson, she found herself in financial need.

He told the court her life had been rocked by the recent death of her three-month-old grandchild and this had "led to a cascade of issues."

"She was ultimately unable to continue the payments. It is her first time before the court on anything," Mr Anderson said.

"I have a great deal of sympathy for your situation," Mr Callaghan said.

"You may need a bit of guidance on your financial situation," he said, placing her on six months' probation.

More Stories

Show More
facebook fraud
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        premium_icon Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        News From dust and dirt to a water trap, parts of drought-declared Queensland – including this once-parched golf course – have welcomed above-average rainfall.

        Mother charged for drug driving

        premium_icon Mother charged for drug driving

        News The mother of a seven-year-old girl was pulled over for a roadside drug test – the...

        Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        premium_icon Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        News Three Maranoa properties sold for more than $10 million.

        Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain relief’

        premium_icon Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain...

        News Magistrate slams Western Downs grandmother caught driving on meth