Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

More Stories

Show More
court crime lismore local court northern rivers crime obstruction of justice richmond police district snapchat social media
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla crime spike sparks neighbourhood watch meeting

        Chinchilla crime spike sparks neighbourhood watch meeting

        News CHINCHILLA Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting this week to address community concerns over the recent spike in crime.

        Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        premium_icon Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        News An Australia Day Award recipient was caught over three times the limit after he...

        Couple break into pool to ‘cool off’ after suffering from heat

        premium_icon Couple break into pool to ‘cool off’ after suffering from...

        News A Victoria couple who did not realise how hot south west Queensland could get...

        Refueling to help our fire affected wildlife

        premium_icon Refueling to help our fire affected wildlife

        News On Saturday February 29, Lowes Petroleum Service will donate one cent from every...