Eyewatering figure party spent on failed council campaign

The Electoral Commission’s expenditure disclosure log has revealed just how much was spent trying to get former journalist Patrick Condren elected lord mayor.

QUEENSLAND Labor forked out more than $2 million on its failed campaign to elect Patrick Condren as Brisbane's lord mayor and knock the LNP out of City Hall, according to new figures released by the ECQ.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland's expenditure disclosure log shows Labor disclosed more than $2.1 million in spending during the 2020 council election, even outspending the LNP which disclosed more than $1.45 million.

Labor's election spending disclosures included a $458,562 spend on "campaign media", $43,176 spent on campaign postage, a $38,500 spend on research and another $243,692 spend on campaign media.

Among the election spending disclosures made by the LNP was $272,895 on "campaign mail", $69,294 on another mail out and a $30,000 spend on digital advertising.

Labor spent more than $2 million trying to get Patrick Condren elected as Brisbane lord mayor. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

The Queensland Greens also disclosed more than $170,000 in election spending, according to the figures released by the ECQ.

Labor failed to pick up any extra seats in the election and its primary vote in the mayoral race dropped when compared with the 2016 election - but the two party preferred was better following an increase in the Greens vote.

Outside of Brisbane, the ECQ disclosure log shows Logan Mayor Darren Power disclosed more than $260,000 in electoral expenditure for his self-funded campaign, while Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding disclosed about $40,000 in election spending for her campaign.

The log also shows that Team Jenny Hill in Townsville disclosed over $160,000 in electoral expenditure, while Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate disclosed about $58,000 for his campaign, and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson disclosed about $32,000. Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery disclosed about $47,000 in campaign expenditure, while Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart disclosed about $71,000, according to the ECQ log.

Candidates and political parties now have to give the ECQ a real time return about expenditure above $500.

Originally published as Eyewatering figure ALP spent on failed council campaign