‘EXTREMELY RARE’: Western Downs property hits the market

HUGE AG PROPERTY: More than 600 acres of farming country in Jandowae will be going up for auction on March 18, 2021. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

More than 600 acres of prime cultivation land in the Western Downs will be going under the hammer at an exclusive auction this month.

Fitzsimmons Real Estate will be selling the Jerematta property located at 1387 Inverai Rd Jandowae on March 18 at an innovative online auction.

The renowned 639 acre property in the Jandowae district comprises of Brigalow and Belah black self mulching soils, with the majority of it being under cultivation.

1387 Inverai Rd Jandowae. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

Fitzsimmons Real Estate believes this type of property was an “extremely rare” listing to come to the market, presenting itself as the perfect opportunity for a family to begin an agricultural dynasty.

Conveniently located 10 minutes to Jandowae, and 45 minutes to both Dalby and Chinchilla, the property is central to city centres in the Western Downs, while being an hour from two cotton gins, numerous feedlots and grain receiving facilities.

The three bedroom home contains an office, sunroom, family bathroom and separate shower room, partnered with a new kitchen, laundry and bathroom installed in 2015.

1387 Inverai Rd Jandowae. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

Polished floors inhabit the house, combining with an evaporative air conditioner for hot summer days, and under floor gas heating for cool regional nights.

A large concreted entertaining room is available for dinner parties and weekend afternoons with a few cold beverages, which looks out onto the expansive dam and regional property.

There is approximately 25,000 gallons rainwater sewage, with several sheds, silos, and a large two bay vehicle garage attached to the home.

1387 Inverai Rd Jandowae. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

More than 6300 tonnes of manure has been used on Jerematta since 2014, with no part of the land ever needing weed control.

The auction online is set to take place about 2pm on March 18.

1387 Inverai Rd Jandowae. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

To attend, please contact Fitzsimmons Real Estate director Andrew Fitzsimmons on 4662 5311 or 0428 625 311.

