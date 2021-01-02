Potential cyclone building off Aussie coast triggers warning

An extreme weather warning has been issued as forecasters track a low pressure system that has the potential to develop into a cyclone.

The Port of Karumba has been issued an extreme weather warning as the Gulf of Carpentaria braces for a low pressure system.

At 6.45am the Regional Harbour Master advised the weather event was "likely to

likely to affect the Port of Karumba within the next 48 hours."

"Vessel Operators and owners should review their safety plans and address any outstanding

matters," the warning stated.

"The Extreme Weather Plan is available via the Maritime Safety Queensland

website, www.msq.qld.gov.au."

The Bureau of Meteorology is this week tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf, although it is still uncertain whether it would grow to a cyclone.

A potential cyclone is forming over the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: BOM

Senior Cape York police are expected to meet to discuss the impacts on the region.

The Bureau has not listed any tropical cyclone warnings yet but listed a tropical low located near Groote Eylandt on the NT side of the Gulf of Carpentaria as a potential cyclone.

"The tropical low is expected to move south-eastwards across the southern Gulf of Carpentaria during the weekend, then become slow moving near the southeastern Gulf of Carpentaria early next week," the Tropical Cyclone Outlook stated.

"The chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria increases next week."

The northern region has a very low chance of experiencing a cyclone today, a low chance on Sunday, growing to a moderate chance on Monday.

