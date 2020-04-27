Extended road train hours to support south west cattle industry

Certain road train restrictions will be lifted to support the south west cattle industry.

CERTAIN road train restrictions through Roma will be temporarily lifted to support the south west cattle industry during COVID-19.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said from May 1, the Queensland Government will extend the hours Type 2, livestock road trains are allowed to travel between the Roma breakdown pad and the Roma Saleyards, the largest cattle selling centre in the country.

“Beef injects more than $6 billion every into the Queensland economy every year, which in turn supports thousands of jobs and families,” Mr Bailey said.

“With considerably less people on the road and a stiff economic challenge ahead of us due to coronavirus, this is a practical measure to support our farmers and truckies.

Currently, Type 2 road trains, carrying livestock, are only allowed to travel between the two locations between 7pm and 5.30am and all day Sunday.

“Additional safety precautions will be implemented for the W. M. Ewan Bridge to accommodate the temporary changes.

“We’ve been talking with business and industry every day to understand the challenges they’re facing.

“It’s measures like this, payroll tax relief and making sure that we continue to deliver $14.5 billion regional Queensland roads and transport that will support Queensland business to tackle the impacts of COVID-19.”

Under the changes, road trains will still be restricted from travelling during school zone hours (7am-9am; 2pm-4pm on school days) for the safety of students who need to attend school.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the Palaszczuk Government is a passionate and committed supporter of Queensland’s beef industry, which has grown into a $6 billion export powerhouse.

“Beef remains a massive agricultural employer and an important contributor to the nation’s food supplies,” Mr Furner said.

“These are important initiatives to make sure we support the continued success of the industry through the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19.”