EXPOSED: 12 of Chinchilla’s most concerning drivers in 2020

NAMED: From pregnant drink drivers to chucking burnouts in front of police, here’s a list of Chinchilla’s worst drivers who faced court in 2020: Pic: Supplied.

NAMED: From pregnant drink drivers to chucking burnouts in front of police, here’s a list of Chinchilla’s worst drivers who faced court in 2020: Pic: Supplied.

Hundreds of drivers faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court during 2020 for breaking the law, although some cases were more shocking than others.

Just a few disturbing events that occurred on Western Downs roadways thing year included; a pregnant mother was found drinking behind the wheel, a dad who drunk drove was found in the possession of a bucket of steroid needles and vials, and a half-naked Miles man could barely walk but still decided to drink drive.

Here’s a full list of Chinchilla’s most concerning drivers who faced court in 2020:

Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

A pregnant mother of two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

Lanigan was fined; $350 for driving unlicensed and drinking while driving, $440 for driving over the middle range limit, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Dad admits to shooting up meth before getting behind wheel

Police pulled over an ‘extremely fidgety’ dad and immediately detained him for a search after they saw his pinpoint pupils – with officers finding a haul of illegal items in the man’s possession.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Benjamin James Purves was pulled over by Chinchilla police on King St on August 21, when officers noticed his bloodshot glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana said police found a slew of incriminating items on the 40-year-old and in his car, which included; two small bags of crystal methamphetamine in the coin pocket of his jeans, three knives, a needle and syringe, and a radar detection device.

For the six charges, Magistrate Tracy Mossop sentenced Purves to the following penalties for each offence:

For drug possession, failing to dispose of a syringe, and possession of knives, an $800 fine.

For unlicensed driving, a $150 fine and disqualification from driving for one month.

For driving under the influence of drugs, an $800 fine and disqualification from driving for six months.

For being in possession of a radar device, a $450 fine.

A conviction was recorded for all offences except the drug driving as it was Purves first offence of that nature.

Full story HERE.

Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

A Miles dad made the costly decision to crack open a cold one on a morning drive from Chinchilla to Miles.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard as a result of the drink driving offence, the single dad, Mark Raymond Ingham, had breached a suspended prison sentence that he is currently serving for unrelated crimes.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Ingham $550, and disqualified his licence for three months.

For breaching the suspended sentence, Magistrate Mossop sentenced Ingham to the rising of the court, where he was to be ‘remanded in custody’ at the back of the court until Magistrate Mossop adjourned court.

Full story HERE.

A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

Hot headed and heavy footed, John Thomas Watson told police he drove recklessly because he had a bad day at work and he sometimes “loses the plot”.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on July 30, a Miles police officer witnessed Watson doing a series of burnouts on Wilson St just after 12pm.

Watson pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke in a vehicle on Thursday.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Watson his fine would be reduced to account for the offenders levy and said as his car had been impounded, that was punishment in itself.

Watson was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used needles

When Chinchilla police got a call about a suspect drink driver, they had no idea they would find a protein bucket full of steroid vials, and used needles.

Gavin Thomas Renshall pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit, possessing dangerous drugs, and failing to properly dispose of needles and syringes.

For drink driving, the dad was convicted and fined $450, and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum of three months.

A conviction was recorded for all offences.

Full story HERE.

Police called to deal with half-naked, drug driver in Miles

Half-naked and hardly able to walk, that’s the condition police officers found Brendan James Willett in when they were called to a traffic incident.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Chinchilla Magistrates Court the offence occurred on Thursday, July 23 that on April 2, at 7.55am.

Willett pleaded guilty to three charges, driving under the influence of a drug, driving on his learners unaccompanied, and failure to display L plates.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Willett $600, and suspended his licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Man uses ‘country town’ excuse for driving unlicensed

When police pulled up a young man for driving unlicensed on Wood St in Condamine, he told officers his dad had told him it was okay to drive “because they lived in a small town”, a court has heard.

The 19-year-old, Jake Kenneth Sebastian Millan, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a licence (as a repeat unlicensed offender), at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 3.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Millan $300, and disqualified him from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

QGC worker knowingly drove drunk from camp after test

Blowing into the breathalyser at her worker’s camp, QGC worker Isabel Stuart saw she was over the limit from drinking the night before but chose to get behind the wheel of her utility vehicle anyway.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Stuart was intercepted by police at 8.44am on her driveway, after they received a tip off about a suspected drink driver on February 22.

Stuart pleaded guilty to driving over the alcohol limit on Thursday, July 9.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Stuart $250 and suspended her licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded for the offence.

Full story HERE.

Man on parole busted driving on a cocktail of drugs

While on parole for other crimes, a court heard a Wandoan man was caught driving with methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police intercepted Derek Andrew Nash at Black Mountain on September 22, and performed a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading for drugs.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop disqualified Nash from driving for six months, and sentenced him to two months of imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for 8 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

‘IT WASN’T ME:’ Chinchilla mum loses licence for two years

A young Chinchilla mum knows what she’ll be getting for Christmas in December 2022, after losing her licence for two years.

Kayce Lyn Hooper pleaded guilty in Chinchilla Magistrates Court to driving on a court suspended licence and driving a defective but otherwise safe car.

The court heard the young mum told police a friend at the markets had been driving her car, although she quickly changed the story when officers asked to talk to the ‘driver’.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Hooper she was silly for getting behind the wheel while on a court suspended licence, as the minimal penalty was two years licence suspension.

Other than the disqualification, Hooper was charged $600 for driving unlicensed, and $144 for the cracked windscreen.

Convictions were recorded.

Full story HERE.

Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

When Jamie Richard Bowden drove along a backroad into bushland at 8.45pm, police became suspicious and began to follow, it was when they saw him dump a large black case into the scrub when they activated their sirens and lights.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, November 26, that police uncovered a 22-50 calibre Weatherby Vanguard centre-fire rifle, and 50 rounds of ammunition inside the black case.

Bowden pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a category A weapon, possessing ammunition, possessing drugs, possessing a pipe, and possession of stolen goods in relation to a drive off.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop placed Bowden on 12 months’ probation, which would include drug rehabilitation.

A conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Man passed out in car faced court for driving drunk

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police received a call about a driver who was hanging out of his car asleep, on the side on Roma Southern Road.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court when police located the man, Mark Gregory Williams, he had woken up and decided to drive.

Williams pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit while unlicensed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 15.

For drink driving, magistrate Tracy Mossop fines Williams $600, and disqualified him from driving for six months.

For the remaining charge of driving unlicensed, Williams was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Convictions were recorded.

Full story HERE.