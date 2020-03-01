Menu
Fire crews respond to shed fire.
Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
1st Mar 2020 2:06 PM
UPDATE: Fire crews have successfully contained a blaze that started in a shed south of Toowoomba today.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated one person for smoke inhalation, but did not require transportation.

EARLIER: Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire that started in a shed south of Toowoomba, after witnesses heard explosions coming from the area.

Two urban and two rural QFES vehicles are at the scene of the fire, which was reported on a property in Headington Hill, near Pilton, about 12pm.

Crews have stopped the blaze from spreading beyond the shed.

The explosions were likely related to the agricultural equipment inside the shed, according to the QFES.

