Queensland opens border to Victoria on December 1
Explained: What new rules mean for border crossings

by Chris Clarke
25th Nov 2020 1:49 PM
As Queensland eases its border restrictions with southern states, police have warned that there are still rules that must be followed.

State Disaster Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, said anyone living in a hotspot who wants to travel to Queensland must follow a strict protocol.

That will include completing the online border pass form, flying into Queensland and undergoing mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days, unless they have an exemption.

"Only people who have been in a hotspot or overseas within the previous 14 days will be required to fill in a border declaration," Mr Gollschewski said.

"There will be no road border check points (from December 1)."

"However, the situation in South Australia is being monitored and will be reviewed at the end of the month."

Mr Gollschewski said random vehicle checks would still take place, especially for those who have a South Australian licence plate.

"We're very satisfied through random patrols … that we can manage (people driving to Queensland from Adelaide)."

In the last nine months about one million vehicles have been intercepted, Mr Gollschewski said.

However, he said that police were ready to reinstate border check points within a matter of hours, if necessary.

 

Originally published as Explained: What new rules mean for border crossings

