Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Illegal Young man Spraying black paint on a Graffiti wall.
Illegal Young man Spraying black paint on a Graffiti wall.
News

Experimental youth program to tackle Chinchilla’s crime problem

Peta McEachern
9th Dec 2020 2:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GROWING fears residents could turn to vigilantism has led to an experimental Youth Justice program - the first of its kind - to be rolled out to tackle youth crime.

A surge in car thefts, break-ins and an increase in police pursuits through Chinchilla in the past year struck fear in the community, sparking town meetings and calls for police and the government to take action on youth crime.

Youth Justice Toowoomba and southwest service centre manager Leigh Wright said the Chinchilla-based program, YJ for a day, was designed after discussions on how to build stronger relationships within the community.

“They decided to run a program that was informal interactions with the police, the purpose of that was to build relationships between the young people, their families, and police, because there was quite a lot of angst within the community,” she said.

Ms Wright said one aspect of the program was to de-escalate tensions in the town and “to prevent inappropriate responses within the community”.

“There was a lot of activity with community members approaching the government, writing petitions highlighting their concerns around criminal activity by youth in town,” she said.

“This program evolved as a result... and Youth Justice’s approach was to de-escalate some of the angst and support our young people to feel safe in the community, and assist them in having a more positive focus, and a greater acceptance – which is as a direct result of the good work of (the Chinchilla) YJ case worker.”

Since the program started Ms Wright said they had seen significant success with young offenders making better choices, rather than turning to crime.

The Chinchilla community was reaching boiling point before the launch of a range of initiatives, with Chinchilla police officer in charge Sergeant Andrew Irvine commenting in August that if the trajectory of crime continued, it would be only a mater of time before someone was killed.

“We don’t want to see the day when someone is seriously injured or killed as a result of these actions - what a tragedy that would be for our community,” Sergeant Irvine said.

Ms Wright said the new program aimed to reduce crime and create a sense of purpose for youths who were at risk of offending.

“It also assists youth to reconnect with their community, to create a sense of inclusiveness, and develop a sense of self-worth, identity, and hopefully some positive hopes for the future,” she said.

During the weekly program YJ for a day, Ms Wright said plain-clothed police officers accompany a youth justice case worker during the young offenders reporting sessions.

Ms Wright said it was important to note that while significant juvenile crime was occurring in Chinchilla, it didn’t mean local teenagers were always responsible for the crimes.

chinchilla crime petition chinchilla police department of youth justice youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Queensland students are lagging behind their counterparts in southern states in primary school mathematics and science, new international test scores show.

        Chinchilla mum jailed for stealing knee-high boots, tequila

        Premium Content Chinchilla mum jailed for stealing knee-high boots, tequila

        News A CHINCHILLA mum was locked up after stealing knee-high boots, tequila, and orange...

        Dalby man faces court for helping escaped prisoner

        Premium Content Dalby man faces court for helping escaped prisoner

        Crime AFTER fleeing from police custody while receiving treatment at hospital, the...

        Woman with clean criminal history was consuming ‘a gram of meth daily’

        Premium Content Woman with clean criminal history was consuming ‘a gram of meth...

        News She had a clean criminal history for the first 31 years of her life. But a serious...