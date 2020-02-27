Experience of a lifetime for Maggie on Young Endeavour

Sailing :On dry land, Maggie Davis is still learning to drive but on the open seas she already has first-hand experience in sailing a massive boat thousands of kilometres.

Maggie embarked on an adventure of a lifetime after being selected to take part in Young Endeavour.

The Year 12 student at Roma State College said despite having never heard of Young Endeavour, when George Meehan from Roma RSL approached her offering full sponsorship, she knew it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

The 10-day sailing course, designed to promote teamwork and leadership in youth aged 16-23 from all over Australia, left Hobart on January 18 and docked in Melbourne on January 28.

“It had been over 10 years since I had hopped on a boat,” Maggie said.

“It was just such an amazing experience. I loved being able to step out of my comfort zone, while making new friends and trying new things.”

After learning from the trained crew on board, complete control of the boat was given to the youth crew for 24 hours.

“It was nerve-racking, but definitely worthwhile,” Maggie said.

“You learn to overcome the small fears of having to do something I’ve never done and even if you don’t think you can do something, always give something a go.

“Climbing up the mast, which was 15-20m high in the middle of a storm, at the start I was thinking ‘I can’t do this, I’m not going to be able to do this’.

“But then you do it and you realise there’s nothing to be scared of and you were able to accomplish it.”

Maggie said the complete break from technology over the 10 days they were sailing the open seas was incredibly refreshing.

“On the first day we all handed in our phones and didn’t touch them our whole time,” she said.

“It was great to get that one-on-one interaction with everyone and not have the burden of checking our phones or social media all the time.

“I got so used to not using it, when we docked in Melbourne I almost left without it.”

Maggie, who will be presenting a speech about her experience at the Roma RSL branch on Anzac Day, said it never would have been possible without support.

“My parents were so excited and definitely my biggest support throughout the whole thing. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” Maggie said.

“And thankyou to the Roma sub branch of the RSL for making it possible in the first place.

“I would love to do it again, it was one of the best experiences of my life.”