Experience is the key to council for Kaye

The Western Downs is a place Councillor Kaye Maguire is proud to call home.

As someone with 30 years of business experience as the managing director of Maguire Coaches and now, four years as a councillor on the Western Downs Regional Council, Cr Maguire is still demonstrating her passion for her community.

It's this critical trait that she will be bringing as she is hoping to be re-elected in the upcoming Western Downs Regional Council election.

Cr Maguire is heavily involved in the local community in different roles such as run director the Charleys Creek parkrun and said it the enjoyment of serving the local community that keeps her going.

"Nothing gives me more pleasure than travelling across our region to shows, exhibitions and events where the talents of our people and the diversity of the region are on display," she said.

"Holding the portfolio of Community and Cultural Development has undoubtedly allowed me to work towards building active, vibrant communities to improve the liveability of our towns.

"Being part of the council team overseeing a budget of $300 million, and setting the strategic direction of the council into the future is something I have enjoyed."

During her current term in council, Cr Maguire said she always tried to ensure that the decisions that council makes are in the best interests of the whole community and will stand the test of time into the future.

Over the past four years, she has taken pride in the events delivered by the council offered to the community.

"From regional activities for our youth, to festivals of culture and comedy shows, and major construction projects such as Chinchilla Botanic Gardens, Tara Lagoon Project, Myall Creek and Dalby Event Centre upgrades to streetscapes, signage and beautification projects in our smaller towns, it has been a very productive four years," she said.

Looking ahead, not letting go of that same passion and support towards the community, Cr Maguire is hoping she continues to support the community she loves if re-elected.

"I am passionate about supporting our chambers and our community groups as they are the conduit which enables the council to build our communities," she said.

"Supporting businesses and strengthening our community groups is a priority for me and a strategy of the council.

"I am proud, and always have been, to call the Western Downs region my home and will work diligently to improve the future of our communities for our children and our grandchildren."