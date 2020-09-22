Menu
THUNDERSTORMS RACING THROUGH: Southwest Queensland can expect some thunderstorms and potential showers tonight. Picture: Sam Turner
Weather

EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

Sam Turner
22nd Sep 2020 4:27 PM
PARTS of the Western Downs and Maranoa regions can expect to be hit by showers and thunderstorms that were responsible for flooding parts of central and western Queensland this week.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Chris Majchrowski said the surface trough that contributed to the heavy rainfall over the Bulloo, Thomson, and Diamantina Rivers will be hitting the southwest tonight.

"We can expect to see some thunderstorms and showers for parts of southern and western Queensland over the next day or so," he said.

"This trough system will be travelling east until it's offshore on Thursday, but we're more than likely receive some rainfall until then."

Warwick is currently experiencing some thunderstorm activity, with showers expected to hit later this afternoon according to Mr Majchrowski.

